Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $603,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

