Capital Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $398.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $285.41 and a 52 week high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.