Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.27% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.