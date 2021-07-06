Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.27% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.