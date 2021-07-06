Capital Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

