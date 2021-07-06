Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,953,000 after acquiring an additional 278,179 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Shares of GS opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

