Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,887 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.