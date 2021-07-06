Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,676 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 38.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $13,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

