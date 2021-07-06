Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 54,991 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,991 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

