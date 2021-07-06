Capital International Investors Acquires 110 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.67% of DexCom worth $234,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $431.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.65. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.59.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

