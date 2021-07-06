Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 2,636,543 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,636,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,779,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.13% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

