Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.67% of DexCom worth $234,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $431.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.65. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

