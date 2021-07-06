Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.71% of Relx worth $342,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

