Capital International Investors Has $220.72 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 988,735 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SEA were worth $220,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $273.70 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.06.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

