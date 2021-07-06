Capital International Investors Purchases 1,477,398 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.18% of Unilever worth $263,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Unilever by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,444,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

