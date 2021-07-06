Capital International Investors Sells 376,512 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376,512 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $463,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,991,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

