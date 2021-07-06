Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.