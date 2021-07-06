Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $20,145,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $12,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.