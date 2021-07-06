Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €20.00 ($23.53) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

EPA:CA opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.83.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

