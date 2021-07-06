Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

CADNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CADNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

