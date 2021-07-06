Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.86.
Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.77. 549,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
