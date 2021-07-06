Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.86.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.77. 549,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.