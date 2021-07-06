Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

