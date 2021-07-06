Castleark Management LLC Acquires 41,350 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,350 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

NYSE WWE opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

