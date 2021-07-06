Castleark Management LLC Buys 28,877 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

