Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 167,265 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 966,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

