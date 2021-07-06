Castleark Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,551 shares of company stock worth $13,563,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

