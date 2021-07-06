Castleark Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.17% of SailPoint Technologies worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Jeneq Management LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -251.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.