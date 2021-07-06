Castleark Management LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

