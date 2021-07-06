Castleark Management LLC Takes $5.33 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 387,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

