Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

