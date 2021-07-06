CCUniverse Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $10,248.35 and $226.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006722 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000223 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

