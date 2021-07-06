Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,520 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Central Garden & Pet worth $51,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CENTA traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,790. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

