Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $12.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.35 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

CHTR opened at $731.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $691.41. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $520.48 and a 1 year high of $733.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

