Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 3.1% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 346,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 258,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

