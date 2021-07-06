Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 4,563 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.27. 6,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,194. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.