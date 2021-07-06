Chevron Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

NYSE:CVX opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

