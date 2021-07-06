Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 4.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $83.94. Approximately 103,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,441,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4,089.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
