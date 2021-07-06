Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 4.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $83.94. Approximately 103,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,441,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4,089.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

