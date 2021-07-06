China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Trading Down 2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

