CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,503,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,930,000 after purchasing an additional 173,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

