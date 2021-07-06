CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

NYSE LYV opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.