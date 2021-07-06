CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.