CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT opened at $253.69 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.