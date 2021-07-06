CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 527 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

