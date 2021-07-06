CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 720 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 334,741 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 16.8% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 280,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

