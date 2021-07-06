CIBC Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$45.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.65.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.23. 17,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,385. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$25.35 and a one year high of C$41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.34.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

