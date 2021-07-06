Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CRUS opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

