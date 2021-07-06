Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of COLB opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

