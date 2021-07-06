Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

