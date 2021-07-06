Citigroup Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 1,286.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Veritiv worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritiv by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.