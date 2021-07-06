Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

