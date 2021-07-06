Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,231 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

